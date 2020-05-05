NEW DEKHI : As parts of India’s $2.9 trillion economy opened up on Monday, most megacities and major towns continued to largely remain shut for business.

By mid-April, a distinct urban skew had begun to emerge, with half of India’s detected covid-19 cases confined to just 15 cities.

That skew has only worsened since.

And under the country’s new colour-coded classification, large swathes of urban India have been categorized as red zones.

But, within days, states are going to realize that opening up the economy while keeping cities shut is not going to work, said Vaidehi Tandel, a researcher at the Mumbai-based IDFC Institute.

“That realization is already there in some quarters. In terms of kick-starting the economy, this (blanket red-zoning of urban areas) won’t be as effective," Tandel added.

Lobby groups such as the Confederation of Indian Industry, or CII, have already begun batting for differential strategies in the country’s top 100 economically active districts.

The reasons are obvious: most of India’s economic heft is concentrated in a few geographical zones.

Distribution of bank credit

Census data shows that nearly half of the country’s interstate migrants make a beeline towards just 19 districts, all of which are currently virus hotspots.

A substantial chunk of bank credit also flows into just nine major cities (see chart).

Globally, the spread of the virus has shown that the ease of interaction and exchange in economic hubs, ranging from Tokyo to New York, make them more susceptible to the spread of the disease.

We are going to quickly need city-level plans, Tandel said. “Cities may also need to test a lot more people."

Since cities are likely to remain viral hotspots for many months, a nationwide district-level zoning system is meaningless in high-density urban geographies where a district could have 2-3 million people, said Partha Mukhopadhyay, an urban economist at the Centre for Policy Research. “Over time, we need to get smarter and enforce lockdowns in a more granular fashion… maybe even at the street level, so that the rest of the city can function."

“The question is no longer when to open up, but how to open," Mukhopadhyay added.

Bengaluru and Delhi may be the first Indian cities to go down such a path, with both lobbying the home ministry for a sub-district or ward-level containment strategy.

“We have already asked the government of India whether we can use a ward as the basis (for exiting lockdown)," said B.H. Anil Kumar, commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

In areas outside such granular zones, early disease modelling efforts point to at least one viable way forward. “The most efficient way seems to be to adopt some form of on-and-off strategy: where if someone works for two days, they then stay home for four days," said Gautam Menon, a physicist and disease modeller at Ashoka University. An effect akin to a lockdown then “pulses" through the population every few days, and hospitalizations never get out of hand, he said.

“It’s a strategy that gets everybody working, but in alternating spells. And it can be effective only if the implementation is localized as much as possible," Menon added.

“It’s pretty clear that periodic switching is the key," said Sitabhra Sinha, a computational biologist at the Indian Institute of Mathematical Sciences. In order to make sure there is limited interaction between the on and off cohorts, different regions can even work on different days, he said.

But Indian cities have a limited amount of time to experiment with ways to open up substantially, Sinha said. “With the onset of monsoon, swine flu cases will also begin to show up. The exact strategies which are working on covid-19 would become harder to decipher, because swine flu has similar symptoms and a comparable death rate. We will have to learn to live with it (the novel coronavirus) somehow and we need a long-term plan now."

Sharan Poovanna contributed to this story

