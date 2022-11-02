Vedanta's Cairn deal, which was completed in 2017, has a connection with Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan. On SRK's 57th birthday, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal took to Twitter and said that his dream of getting the bid for Cairn became a reality after release of SRK's Om Shanti Om . “My dream of getting the bid for Cairn became a reality after release of Om Shanti Om," Anil Agarwal tweeted. He further added that the dialogue of the film agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jati hai has stuck him since.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be celebrating his 57th birthday today. He will meet fans at a special event today, an annual tradition disrupted during Covid.

“A very happy birthday to our Badshah...," tweeted Anil Agarwal.

Read Vedanta Chairman's tweet here:

Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jati hai...My dream of getting the bid for Cairn became a reality after release of Om Shanti Om…& this dialogue by @iamsrk has stuck with me since. A very happy birthday to our Badshah...

Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jati hai...My dream of getting the bid for Cairn became a reality after release of Om Shanti Om…& this dialogue by @iamsrk has stuck with me since.



A very happy birthday to our Badshah... pic.twitter.com/A4xKEV1VP6 — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) November 2, 2022

Shahrukh Khan starrer film Om Shanti Om released on 9 November 2007 on the occasion of the festival of Diwali.

The merger of Cairn India with Vedanta, the two companies controlled by billionaire Anil Agarwal, was completed in 2017. "This merger consolidates Vedanta’s position as one of the world’s largest diversified natural resources companies, with world-class, low-cost assets in metals & mining and oil & gas," the companies had said in a joint statement in 2017.

Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal recently shared an anecdote of a setback he had faced early on in business which he said was "a comeback in the making".

"The fear of failure is ingrained in us from a very young age. But what if I tell you that in business, failure is one of the best things that could happen to you..." the billionaire wrote on the social media platform.

Shah Rukh has three film releases lined up for next year. There is the high-octane spy thriller Pathaan, followed by Jawan, and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.