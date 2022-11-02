How Vedanta's Cairn deal is linked to SRK and 'Om Shanti Om'

Vedanta's Cairn deal, which was completed in 2017, has a connection with Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan. On SRK's 57th birthday, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal took to Twitter and said that his dream of getting the bid for Cairn became a reality after release of SRK's Om Shanti Om. “My dream of getting the bid for Cairn became a reality after release of Om Shanti Om," Anil Agarwal tweeted. He further added that the dialogue of the film agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jati hai has stuck him since.

