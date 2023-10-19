How was Cyclone Tej named? All you need to know as storm bears down on Mumbai
Cyclone Tej may intensify into a depression by 21st October, uncertainty remains
Meteorologists have predicted the possibility of a cyclonic storm in the Arabian Sea in the coming days. The intensity of Cyclone Tej remains unclear even as coastal cities such as Mumbai brace for rainfall and cooler temperatures. Cyclone Tej was named by India and and features in the list of storm names adopted by the WMO/ESCAP panel in April 2020.