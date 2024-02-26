The shooters reportedly ambushed Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Nafe Singh Rathee's SUV at a railway crossing and even conducted a recce of the area before spraying bullets on his car in Jhajjar's Bahadurgar on Sunday. Also Read: ‘Sparing your life because….’: Nafe Singh Rathee's killers told his nephew after shooting The 68-year-old former MLA lost his life along with one party worker after he was shot by unidentified assailants in Haryana on Sunday. The attack left two people critically injured. In the CCTV footage of the area, which has been widely circulated by social media users on the internet, the accused men can be seen travelling in an i20 car. According to media reports, they even performed a recce of the area, ie. they had already inspected the area before the execution of their murder plan. Minutes before the attack, Nafe Singh Rathee's SUV stopped at the railway crossing. As soon as the car stopped, another vehicle approached near them and five men came out of the car and sprayed bullets at the INLD leader's car, according to an NDTV report. Currently, the police are looking for the i20 car which the suspected killers used to execute their murder plan. “We are collecting evidence from all CCTV cameras and also checking the suspected vehicle," Jhajjar DSP Shamsher Singh told ANI.

Haryana govt to announce CBI probe into Rathee's murder

Amid protest by the opposition leaders, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday assured that the government will soon announce a CBI probe into the killing of the Indian National Lok Dal's state chief Nafe Singh Rathee.

"If the House is only satisfied with a CBI probe, then I assure the members that we will hand over the case to the CBI," Vij said in the Assembly.

Rathee's death received sharp reactions from the opposition party leaders who even demanded the resignation of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Rathee's family had said that he had been receiving death threats for a long time and had also appealed for police protection. However, no action was taken on his requests.

