How was INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee killed? Killers conducted recce before murder | Watch video
Haryana state INLD chief Nafe Singh Rathee and a party worker were killed by unidentified men in Haryana on Sunday.
The shooters reportedly ambushed Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Nafe Singh Rathee's SUV at a railway crossing and even conducted a recce of the area before spraying bullets on his car in Jhajjar's Bahadurgar on Sunday.
Minutes before the attack, Nafe Singh Rathee's SUV stopped at the railway crossing. As soon as the car stopped, another vehicle approached near them and five men came out of the car and sprayed bullets at the INLD leader's car, according to an NDTV report.
Currently, the police are looking for the i20 car which the suspected killers used to execute their murder plan. “We are collecting evidence from all CCTV cameras and also checking the suspected vehicle," Jhajjar DSP Shamsher Singh told ANI.
Haryana govt to announce CBI probe into Rathee's murder
Amid protest by the opposition leaders, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday assured that the government will soon announce a CBI probe into the killing of the Indian National Lok Dal's state chief Nafe Singh Rathee.
"If the House is only satisfied with a CBI probe, then I assure the members that we will hand over the case to the CBI," Vij said in the Assembly.
Rathee's death received sharp reactions from the opposition party leaders who even demanded the resignation of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Rathee's family had said that he had been receiving death threats for a long time and had also appealed for police protection. However, no action was taken on his requests.
