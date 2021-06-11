May this year in India recorded the lowest average maximum temperatures in since 1977. The figure for entire India stood at 34.18-degree Celsius, as per data shared by India Meterological data (IMD). This happens to be lowest in 44 years and fourth lowest since 1901. The lowest ever average maximum temperature in May was recorded in the year 1917 at 32.68-degree Celsius.

Region-wise, Northwest India saw the tenth lowest average maximum temperature at 33.88-degree Celsius, while mean temperature over Central India was seventh lowest with 30.92-degree Celsius in May.

Country has recorded the 4th lowest average monthly maximum temperature for the month of May for the period of 1901-2021. It is also lowest in last 44 years (after 1977).



For more details, visit: https://t.co/BZYaZJuhGS@moesgoi @drharshvardhan @rajeevan61 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/wUOJrvLhcY — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 11, 2021

During May, India also saw the second highest monthly rainfall for the month in last 121 years. The highest rainfall was recorded in May of 1990.

Country as a whole has received 2nd highest monthly rainfall for the month of May in last 121 years (1901-2021). The highest rainfall recorded for May was in 1990.

For more details please visit: https://t.co/BZYaZJuhGS@moesgoi @drharshvardhan @rajeevan61 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/IhVgiwm3HH — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 11, 2021

For June, IMD probability forecast for maximum temperature indicates below normal maximum temperatures to prevail over all subdivisions of the country except over the subdivisions of Northeast India. Meanwhile, the probability forecast for minimum temperature indicates that below normal minimum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of the country except over some subdivions of Northwest, east and northeast India.

IMD predicted that a low pressure are is likely to form over North Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around June 11, 2021. Southwesterly winds over Arabian Sea are also likely to strengthen from June 10, 2021, causing Southwest monsoon to advance into remaining parts of Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh by June 11; Odisha, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat during June 11-13.

"With gradual movement of low pressure are towards west, easterly winds will be further straightening and enhancement of rainfall over west Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and adjoining parts of Haryana by June 16 leading to advance of monsoon to northwest and adjoining parts of central India during same period," the IMD forecast said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics