Face masks have done ‘little to nothing’ to curb the Covid-19 transmission, a new scientific review titled “Physical interventions to interrupt or reduce the spread of respiratory viruses" suggested. The review, published by Cochrane Library, was led by 12 researchers around the world.

It conducted research on the findings of 78 randomized controlled trials to find out whether the physical interventions, including face masks and hand wash, limited the spread of respiratory diseases.

“Wearing a mask may make little to no difference in how many people caught a flu-like illness/COVID-like illness (nine studies; 276,917 people); and probably makes little or no difference in how many people have flu/COVID confirmed by a laboratory test (six studies; 13,919 people)," the review stated as quoted by Fox News.

The review compared medical/surgical to N95 respirators and found that wearing N95 respirators probably makes little to no difference in how many people have confirmed flu (five studies; 8407 people); and may make little to no difference in how many people catch a flu-like illness (five studies; 8407 people), or respiratory illness (three studies; 7799 people).

The study authors stated that data was collected during the H1N1 flu pandemic in 2009, non-epidemic flu seasons, epidemic flu seasons up to 2016, and the Covid-19 pandemic, Fox News reported.

Initially, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention claimed that face masks are not necessary, however, it then asked people to mask up in 2020. In September again, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said that face masks are the most powerful health tool, after which these have become mandatory across the world.

Last July, global health leader and epidemiologist Dr. Tom Frieden said that those who are worried about getting Covid-19 infection while surrounded by others who do not wear a mask must consider upgrading to an N95.

During the same year, researchers developed a new N95 face mask that can potentially reduce Covid-19 spread and also kill the SARS-CoV-2 virus upon contact with it.