How will DigiLocker services help fintech and MSMEs?3 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 04:35 PM IST
Digilocker will allow more documents to be made available for individuals, micro-small, and medium enterprises by offering a new way to collect and use data and extend innovative services.
Technology has transformed the banking and financial sectors over the years, bringing a whirlwind of change to the operation of the financial industry. The industry always tries to render immense scope in diversifying the solutions more for customers’ easy accessibility for digital mode transactions. Even in the recent G20 presidency, the government of India ensures that everyone shares in the benefits of digitalization.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×