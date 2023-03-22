Technology has transformed the banking and financial sectors over the years, bringing a whirlwind of change to the operation of the financial industry. The industry always tries to render immense scope in diversifying the solutions more for customers’ easy accessibility for digital mode transactions. Even in the recent G20 presidency, the government of India ensures that everyone shares in the benefits of digitalization.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry reports that 40% of all digital transactions take place in India. Financial services have multiplied due to the high rate of internet usage and the prevalence of smartphones. Additionally in order to leverage the full potential of digitalization and the internet during the budget of 2023- 2024 Nirmala Sitharaman, the Union Finance Minister broadened the range of Digilocker services by making “DigiLocker" a one-stop solution for online document sharing.

How it will help MSMEs and other businesses

Digilocker will allow more documents to be made available for individuals, micro-small, and medium enterprises by offering a new way to collect and use data and extend innovative services. It will enable fintech companies to innovate financial products and the entire onboarding process of a customer, the KYC verification, and system updation. Extending the reach of Digi locker would enable more smooth operations costs. The PAN provided by the center will serve as a unified identity for all digital systems of the selected government agencies, because priorly banks were associated with endless queues and mountains of paperwork.

Due to these advancements in the industry, the need for labor will decrease. Fintech and NBFCs, which aim to bridge the gap and improve access to financial products for underserved populations, have also received a positive response from the government. Achieve the country's the goal of developing a strong and inclusive financial system through fiscal incentives.The growing demand for digital banking experiences is driving fintech startups to create innovative solutions that meet the needs of underserved populations, which is helping to create a more inclusive financial system in India.The use of advanced technology in the KYC process is helping to cater to the unbanked masses of society, who find it difficult to carry and remember multiple documents,also the digital mode of transaction is prominent in India’s growing fintech industry and rural areas where cash is still the king in rural areas.

Further, Shriram said that The expansion of DigiLocker services by the Indian government will allow fintech companies to innovate financial products and streamline customer onboarding, making it more accessible and efficient for underserved populations. These advancements in the industry are helping to create a more inclusive financial system, driving growth and development in the financial sector in India." - Ram Shriram, CEO of Mahagram.

Overall, the banking industry has changed drastically due to technological advancements. Fintech companies are changing the way people connect and do business every day. Additionally, the growing demand for a digital banking experience among rural populations is transforming the entire banking industry. The digital economy is increasingly shaped by fintech startups, which are gradually bridging the gap between rural and urban areas.

Author: Ram Shriram, CEO of Mahagram