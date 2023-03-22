How will DigiLocker services help fintech and MSMEs?

Due to these advancements in the industry, the need for labor will decrease. Fintech and NBFCs, which aim to bridge the gap and improve access to financial products for underserved populations, have also received a positive response from the government. Achieve the country's the goal of developing a strong and inclusive financial system through fiscal incentives.The growing demand for digital banking experiences is driving fintech startups to create innovative solutions that meet the needs of underserved populations, which is helping to create a more inclusive financial system in India.The use of advanced technology in the KYC process is helping to cater to the unbanked masses of society, who find it difficult to carry and remember multiple documents,also the digital mode of transaction is prominent in India’s growing fintech industry and rural areas where cash is still the king in rural areas.