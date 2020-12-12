How will e-invoicing impact mid-market companies?

Invoicing and timely movement of goods is a vital requirement for everyone but more specifically to mid-market companies as any disruption in the same may impact the revenue or customers. Even a slight movement is likely to have a substantial impact on any business due to the highly competitive nature of today’s markets. Currently, these companies do not have a large appetite for any further impact on the top-line. Therefore, it becomes an essential requirement for these businesses to ensure that critical activities like invoicing and delivery are done on time.