How will Indian investors benefit from revised overseas investment rule

Meanwhile, Anish Shah, Associate Partner - M&A Tax and Regulatory Services, BDO India said, "Amongst many things, the new framework now allows investments by Indian entities into a foreign entity that has invested or invests into an Indian company, subject to safeguard on layering of subsidiaries. The new framework has also introduced the concept of Overseas Portfolio investment wherein equity investment by an unlisted Indian entity up to 10% in an unlisted foreign entity under certain situations such as rights issue, bonus issue, swap of shares, merger, etc. will not be classified as ODI resulting in relaxation of certain compliances."