In a major move to take India's digital payments journey to the next level, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das has launched three key initiatives namely RuPay credit card on UPI, UPI LITE, and Bharat BillPay cross-border bill payments. The move is expected to help both Indian citizens and NRIs as it covers nearly all customer segments. The initiative gives the potential to revolutionize the digital payments ecosystem and extend the reach of digital payments to many new users across India and abroad.

