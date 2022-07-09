How will rupee perform against dollar next week. Read here3 min read . Updated: 09 Jul 2022, 10:29 PM IST
- Experts believe the rupee may continue to stay under pressure as long as the dollar remains above 102 and crude prices over $90 per barrel.
Listen to this article
Depreciation of the Indian rupee continued this week amidst a strong dollar and consistent foreign funds outflow that offset the support from gains arising from bullish domestic equities. On Friday, the rupee closed at 79.25 against the US dollar down by 12 paise from the previous close. The local unit has touched a series of all-time lows in the interbank forex market in the past weeks. Experts believe the rupee may r under pressure as long as the dollar remains above 102 and crude prices over $90 per barrel.