How will steel play a role in India's growing inflation? Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 03:21 PM IST
Inflation in an economy, and for a sustained period, occurs when the key drivers start getting costlier by the day. Apples, oranges and bananas don't affect an economy beyond a point. Their rise or fall doesn't empty pockets the way fuel and steel do. And why? Because the increase in prices of food items, despite their sometimes steep rise, is temporary and doesn't affect other fields. The same can't be said of the likes of crude-oil prices and metal like I & S. We take the case of steel that's most talked about these days.