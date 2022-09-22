How will steel play a role in India's growing inflation?

We use steel in varied forms. For homeowners, it starts with utensils, furniture, FMCG products and so on. For industry, it could be as raw material as is the case with steel units themselves, infrastructure projects, and transport and logistics fleets. A rise in prices across these sectors results in a cascading effect on the costs of everything in the economy. Prices also invariably rise when more steel gets exported than sold within the country because of better prices abroad, despite substantial demand in the latter. While it could be great for the steel companies themselves, they add to inflation at home.