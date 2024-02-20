‘How will the govt run?’ CM Arvind Kejriwal threatens to launch massive agitation, says BJP wants to 'destroy Delhi'
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says there is a 'serious constitutional crisis' in Delhi.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has spoken about a major problem in the city's government. Government officials, according to him, are not cooperating, causing a "serious constitutional crisis". The issue is mainly about a plan to fix high water bills, which is not moving forward because of pressure from some people in the bureaucracy influenced by the BJP, he said.