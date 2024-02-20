Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has spoken about a major problem in the city's government. Government officials, according to him, are not cooperating, causing a "serious constitutional crisis". The issue is mainly about a plan to fix high water bills, which is not moving forward because of pressure from some people in the bureaucracy influenced by the BJP, he said.

Kejriwal believes that the BJP is trying to stop his government from doing its work. It has also affected other projects in the past. If the 'one-time settlement' scheme does not start soon, there will be massive agitation, the Delhi CM warned.

He also mentioned that if Delhi had more power, such problems would not happen because officials ignoring the government's orders would be suspended. He questioned how the government could function if the officials didn't do their work.

“Although Delhi is half a state, we feel it's not even 5% a state. If Delhi were a full state, no officer would have dared to ignore orders from the chief minister or ministers. They would have been immediately suspended," PTI quoted him as saying.

“If they do not work, then how will the government run? Can the government run even for two days? Does this suit the Central government, does it suit the BJP? he asked.

"The BJP feels happy if the people of Delhi are sad or ill. BJP people want to destroy Delhi," he alleged.

‘Take the votes’

Kejriwal asked Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri to leave aside politics and get the scheme passed through the help of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

"You will get all the credit. I will shout from the top of the Red Fort that BJP people have done this, vote for BJP people. You are doing it for votes. (I know) there is no other reason, take the votes. We don't want votes," said the chief minister.

