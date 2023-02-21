IT giant Wipro has announced that it will slash salary of freshers who were set to join the firm and netizens have not reacted kindly to the news. Wipro wrote to the selected candidates which it had hired for the Turbo programme with salary offers of ₹6.5 lakh per annum that they would instead be placed in the Elite programme, which offers ₹3.5 lakh.

Tech giant Wipro asking freshers who were previously offered ₹6.5 LPA to join the company at ₹3.5 lakh per annum.Going back on its words shows that it can't plan its resources properly. How will they hope to attract talent in the future ???

“Wipro playing with our career, we are waiting for our onboarding more than one year. please all help us to start our career," wrote a netizen on Twitter.

Wipro playing with our career, we are waiting for our onboarding more than one year. please all help us to start our career.#Wipro @MinistryofST @MinistryOfLabo2 — yahoo_rathod (@EaganathanSham1) February 21, 2023

A Twitterati wrote,"They were offering same salary to experience software tester also.They didn't hire freshers and recession is impacting them.

“In light of the changing macro environment and, as a result, our business needs, we had to adjust our onboarding plans," Wipro said in response to a query.The latest move that effectively lowers the joining pay of new hires follows Wipro’s onboarding delays and retrenchment of 400 new joinees after stringent screening tests, in a sign of mounting troubles for engineering graduates as a global recession looms.

Wipro in a statement said,"Our talent is our most valuable asset. We are committed to creating an environment where all our current and future employees are able to build successful careers and realize their goals. In light of the changing macro environment and, as a result, our business needs, we had to adjust our onboarding plans. As we work to honor all outstanding offers made, this current offer creates an immediate opportunity for candidates to start their careers, build their expertise and acquire new skills--both through the interesting and innovative work that we do, as well careers as our extensive learning and development programs.

At Wipro, we are committed to the macro growth and success of all our employees and look forward to welcoming this new group of recent graduates."