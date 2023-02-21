How will they hope to attract talent in future..: Netizens react as Wipro slashes salaries of freshers
- Wipro in a statement said,'Our talent is our most valuable asset. We are committed to creating an environment where all our current and future employees are able to build successful careers and realize their goals'
IT giant Wipro has announced that it will slash salary of freshers who were set to join the firm and netizens have not reacted kindly to the news. Wipro wrote to the selected candidates which it had hired for the Turbo programme with salary offers of ₹6.5 lakh per annum that they would instead be placed in the Elite programme, which offers ₹3.5 lakh.
