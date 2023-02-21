Wipro in a statement said,"Our talent is our most valuable asset. We are committed to creating an environment where all our current and future employees are able to build successful careers and realize their goals. In light of the changing macro environment and, as a result, our business needs, we had to adjust our onboarding plans. As we work to honor all outstanding offers made, this current offer creates an immediate opportunity for candidates to start their careers, build their expertise and acquire new skills--both through the interesting and innovative work that we do, as well careers as our extensive learning and development programs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}