How women's participation can be increased in blue or grey-collar jobs?2 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 12:05 PM IST
As of December 2022, women's participation stands at 13.2% in blue or grey collar workforce.
The blue-collar workforce has witnessed several transformations in India with little participation by women in the male-dominated industry. The data collated by Economic Times shows that women's participation in blue and grey-collar jobs has increased only around 1% in the past six years.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×