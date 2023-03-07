How women use their money: a report card3 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 10:55 PM IST
Around 85% married women aged 15-49 are involved in deciding how to use their own earnings, the latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS 2019-21) showed. This is up from 82% in 2015-16.
A dismally low share of women makes it to formal workplaces in India. But even among those who do, financial freedom is miles away. Despite making significant strides, Indian women are far from taking a seat at the investing table even as we celebrate the spirit of freedom this International Women’s Day. What will move the needle?
