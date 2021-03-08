How women voters are altering India’s electoral politics, in five charts

A YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey held last year showed that not only do women lag in participating in politically oriented public activities, they are also less likely to identify with a political party. While a similar share of women and men reported voting in an election, just 23% women had joined a protest, as opposed to 32% men. Only 17% women had campaigned for a political party, while the same was true for 29% of the male respondents.