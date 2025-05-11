How world leaders reacted after India-Pakistan agreed to de-escalate tensions, before Pakistan violated ceasefire

ollowing the announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, global leaders and organisations expressed optimism that this agreement would lead to lasting peace and stability in the region. However, just hours after the deal was brokered, India accused Pakistan of violating the ceasefire, sparking concerns about the fragility of the agreement. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that the Indian armed forces were retaliating against Pakistan’s alleged breaches, urging Pakistan to take responsibility for the violations and address the situation with seriousness.

World leaders and top diplomats from the US, United Nations, United Kingdom, and European Union have praised the de-escalation agreement between India and Pakistan, calling it a vital move to ease mounting tensions. The deal, announced after US-mediated talks, has been hailed as a significant step toward regional stability, with leaders urging both sides to uphold the truce and engage in sustained dialogue to prevent further conflict.

US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday (May 10) that India and Pakistan have agreed to a “full and immediate ceasefire” following a night of US-mediated talks.

“After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE,” Trump posted on Truth Social. He congratulated both nations for “using Common Sense and Great Intelligence.”

Rubio credits high-level diplomacy US Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted Washington’s intensive diplomatic engagement in the lead-up to the breakthrough.

“Over the past 48 hours, @VP Vance and I have engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik,” Rubio wrote on X.

He added, “We commend Prime Ministers Modi and Sharif on their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace.”

JD Vance shifts tone, praises deal US Vice President JD Vance, who had earlier dismissed the conflict as “none of our business,” also welcomed the ceasefire.

“Great work from the President’s team, especially Secretary Rubio. And my gratitude to the leaders of India and Pakistan for their hard work and willingness to engage in this ceasefire,” Vance posted on X.

UN Chief: ‘All efforts to de-escalate welcome’ UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed the development, urging both nations to build on this progress.

“We welcome all efforts to de-escalate the conflict,” Guterres said, underscoring the importance of sustained dialogue to maintain peace.

UK calls for sustained de-escalation UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy described the ceasefire as “hugely welcome” and called on both countries to maintain calm.

“I urge both parties to sustain this. De-escalation is in everybody’s interest,” Lammy posted on social media.

EU stresses need for compliance EU Foreign Chief Kaja Kallas emphasized the significance of the ceasefire and the need for vigilance to ensure it holds.

“The announced ceasefire between India and Pakistan is a vital step toward de-escalation. All efforts must be made to ensure it is respected,” Kallas posted on X after speaking with Indian and Pakistani officials. “The EU remains committed to peace, stability, and counter-terrorism in the region.”

Bangladesh's support for diplomatic resolution Bangladesh's interim leader, Muhammad Yunus, commended the ceasefire and expressed strong support for the peaceful resolution of differences between India and Pakistan. Yunus stated: "I most sincerely commend Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of India and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan for agreeing to a ceasefire with immediate effect and to engage in talks. Bangladesh will continue to support our two neighbours to resolve differences through diplomacy."

Saudi Arabia’s optimism for regional peace Saudi Arabia also welcomed the ceasefire agreement, expressing optimism that it would contribute to the restoration of peace and security in the region. The Saudi Foreign Ministry issued a statement that highlighted the importance of self-restraint and dialogue: "The Foreign Ministry welcomes the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, optimistic that it will restore security and peace in the region. The Kingdom commends both parties for prioritising wisdom and self-restraint and reaffirms its support for resolving disputes through dialogue and peaceful means."

UN Secretary-General Spokesperson's call for lasting peace The United Nations has also lauded the ceasefire, with Secretary-General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric emphasizing the importance of this agreement in reducing hostilities and fostering long-term peace. Dujarric remarked: "The Secretary-General welcomes the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan as a positive step toward ending current hostilities and easing tensions. He hopes the agreement will contribute to lasting peace and foster an environment conducive to addressing broader, longstanding issues between the two countries."

India accuses Pakistan of ceasefire violations India on Saturday (May 10) accused Pakistan of violating a newly agreed ceasefire just hours after US President Donald Trump announced that both nations had stepped back from escalating. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said there had been "repeated violations" of the ceasefire understanding and confirmed Indian armed forces were “retaliating appropriately.”

Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said late Saturday that “there had been repeated violations of the understanding arrived between the two countries” and accused Pakistan of breaching the agreement.

“We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility,” he said at a news conference in New Delhi.

The ceasefire agreement, brokered by the United States after days of intense cross-border fighting, was announced by US President Donald Trump on social media: “India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence.”

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following a series of military exchanges triggered by the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which Indian authorities have linked to cross-border terror networks.

India hits terror sites in PoK, Pak On Wednesday (May 7), the Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes on terror launchpads located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor. The strikes were described by Indian officials as a measured response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians, mostly tourists.

Indian Government said the operation targeted launchpads used by terror groups for infiltration into Indian territory. The action marks one of the most significant military responses since the Balakot airstrikes in 2019.