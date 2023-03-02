How YouTube is used to ‘pump and dump’ stocks

The manipulator starts a YouTube or Instagram channel on the stock market. Huge sums are spent on promotions to increase the reach of the channel. In the cases of Sadhna Broadcast Ltd and Sharpline Broadcast Ltd, an amount of ₹4.72 crore was spent to promote channels with names like Moneywise, The Advisor, Midcap Calls and Profit Maker. Then, false claims are made about the stock (pump). For instance, in the case of Sharpline, claims around the Adani group acquiring the company were floated. Once unsuspecting investors purchase the stock, the manipulators sell it (dump).

