How politics is shaping stardom and cinema in India
Shah Rukh Khan is favoured more by Congress supporters, and Akshay Kumar by BJP supporters, shows our latest biannual survey. Meanwhile, most Indians are comfortable with the state having the power to control what they watch.
Political fissures in Indian society have entered the world of entertainment, shaping opinions on not just art, but artists, too, the latest YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey suggests. Among a list of four Bollywood actors listed in the survey, Akshay Kumar was rated more favourably than Shah Rukh Khan, followed by Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut. However, the approval ratings depended heavily on political alignment.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×