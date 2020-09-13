Howrah-Ahmedabad special train to run thrice a week now: Western Railways

Howrah-Ahmedabad special train to run thrice a week now: Western Railways1 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2020, 06:15 AM IST
- 'The frequency of the Ahmedabad-Howrah -Ahmedabad special train has been increased from weekly to tri-weekly,' Western Railways said in a tweet
- The bookings for the additional trips will open from tomorrow
The frequency of the Ahmedabad-Howrah Special Train has now been increased to Tri-Weekly from weekly for the convenience of passengers, the Western Railways informed.
"The frequency of the Ahmedabad-Howrah -Ahmedabad Special train has been increased from weekly to tri-weekly with effect from September 15." Western Railways said in a tweet.
The bookings for the additional trips will open from tomorrow. "Booking of the additional trips will open from 14th Sept. 2020 at nominated PRS counters & IRCTC website," Western Railways tweeted.
The Ahmedabad-Howrah Special will leave Ahmedabad every Friday, Monday, and Wednesday from September 18 at 12:15 am and will reach Howrah at 1:30 pm on the third day," a statement from the Western Railways said.
Similarly, the Howrah-Ahmedabad special train will leave Howrah on every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday from September 15 at 11:55 pm and will reach Ahmedabad at 1:25 pm on the third day.
Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated