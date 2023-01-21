Howrah-NJP Vande Bharat Express: Incident of stone pelting reported from Bihar's Katihar2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 12:18 PM IST
- Earlier also, two such incidents were reported under the NFR on January 2 and January 3 when miscreants pelted stones on the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, which was flagged-off on December 30
In another incident of stone pelting, the 22302 down New Jalpaiguri(NJP)- Howrah Vande Bharat Express was attacked by miscreants in Bihar's Katihar district in which the window pane of one of the coaches of the high-speed train was damaged, police said on Saturday.
