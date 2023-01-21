In another incident of stone pelting, the 22302 down New Jalpaiguri(NJP)- Howrah Vande Bharat Express was attacked by miscreants in Bihar's Katihar district in which the window pane of one of the coaches of the high-speed train was damaged, police said on Saturday.

The incident was reported to have taken place on Friday near Telta Railway Station under the police station of Balrampur in Katihar district. The right side glass window of a coach of the 22302 down Vande Bharat Express was reported damaged.

On Saturday a train escort party informed local authorities that passengers travelling in Coach No. C-6 had reported that stones were pelted at the train. The incident reportedly took place between Dalkhola and the Telta railway stations at about 04.25 pm on Friday.

The right side window glass of coach no C-6 sustained damages. The matter was reported to the Railway Police Dalkhola which has sent a probe team to conduct an on-the-spot investigation.

The train began its journey from New Jalpaiguri at 3.05 PM with final destination Howrah at 10.35 PM. It may be noted that earlier also two incidents of stone pelting occurred on the NJP-Howrah Vabde Bharat Express in two consecutive days after the passenger service started.

"Stone pelting on trains happens routinely. We conduct awareness programmes among people to not be involved in such activities as these are criminal offences under the Railway Act," the NFR official, who requested anonymity, said.

"We have launched an intensified drive to create awareness about the issue, especially after multiple incidents of stone pelting on the Vande Bharat Express in recent times," he said.

At least two such incidents were reported under the NFR on January 2 and January 3 when miscreants pelted stones on the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express, which was flagged-off on December 30.

The official said youngsters are mostly found to be involved in such incidents, and emphasis is laid on covering this section during the drive.

“Pelting stones or similar objects on trains is a criminal offence under sections 152, 153 and 154 prescribed in the Railway Act. The offender shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend up to 10 years," the NFR statement said.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) conducts surprise checks at vulnerable locations and takes legal action against offenders to curb the menace, it added.

