Railway officials will conduct a trial run up to New Jalpaiguri of the Bharat Express which has arrived at the Liluah loco shed of the Eastern Railway. According to a report published in HT Bangla, motor men and railway staff from the Eastern Railway zone have already been trained to run the Vande Bharat Express. According to railway sources, 10 motormen were sent to Ghaziabad for training. Also, 25 train examiners have been trained for the maintenance of the Vande Bharat Express. They have taken this training at Integral Coach Factory(ICF) in Chennai.