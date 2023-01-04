In a second incident of stone pelting within twenty-four hours, the window panes of two coaches of Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express were on Tuesday damaged. After Malda, this time the incident of stone pelting took place at New Jalpaiguri. Stones were allegedly pelted at the New Jalpaiguri-bound train on Tuesday around 1:20 p.m.
The windows of coaches C-3 and C-6 of the Vande Bharat Express were damaged. According to railway sources, cracks on the window were noticed when the Howrah-bound train entered Malda Town station on Tuesday evening. A complaint has been lodged at the Samsi post of RPF. Railway officials believe that the stone pelting took place in the New Jalpaiguri car shed area.
"On January 3, at about 5.57 pm , train no.22302 DN (Vande Bharat exp) arrived at MLDT . On checked found stone pelting mark on the glass surface of coach no. C-3 and C-6. On enquiry it came to know that in the morning around 13.20 hrs, while the said train was going in the up direction towards NJP, before arriving NJP in yard area the stone pelting incident happened in both C-3 and C-6 coach. The same incident of stone pelting had been taken place yesterday i.e 02.01.2023 at Kumarganj stn under RPF/POST/SAMSI, DIV-Katihar, NFR, as a result a case had been registered by Samsi post u/s- 154 of Rly act," stated the RPF release.
"Investigation into the incident is being conducted by RPF along with state GRP and state police. RPF has also started awareness campaigns in some areas so that stone pelting cases can be stopped," said Sabyasachi De, CPRO, Northeast Frontier Railway
"FIR against unknown persons lodged under sec 154 of Railways Act in connection to stone pelting at Vande Bharat Express train at around 1.30 pm on Jan 3 while it was moving towards New Jalpaiguri due to which glasses of C3 & C6 coaches were found broken," CPRO NF Railway further said.
The incident took place a day after the down Vande Bharat express train from New Jalpaiguri faced a similar incident on Monday when the glass pane on a door of a coach suffered cracks owing to stone pelting.
The Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express service was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30 and commercial services started on January one.
