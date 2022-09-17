Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express derails in Odisha

Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express derails in Odisha1 min read . 08:43 PM IST
Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express on Saturday derailed at a level crossing near Odisha's Bhadrak, an East Coast Railway official said
Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express on Saturday derailed at a level crossing near Odisha's Bhadrak, an East Coast Railway official said
Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express on Saturday derailed at a level crossing near Odisha's Bhadrak, an East Coast Railway official said.
Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express on Saturday derailed at a level crossing near Odisha's Bhadrak, an East Coast Railway official said.
The two front wheels of the guard-cum-luggage van located next to the engine derailed due to sudden application of brake despite which the train hit a bull, he said, adding no casualty of passengers was reported in the incident.
The two front wheels of the guard-cum-luggage van located next to the engine derailed due to sudden application of brake despite which the train hit a bull, he said, adding no casualty of passengers was reported in the incident.
According to reports, a bogie of the superfast express derailed from the track near Dagarasahi level crossing in Bhadrak after hitting a bull.
According to reports, a bogie of the superfast express derailed from the track near Dagarasahi level crossing in Bhadrak after hitting a bull.
A mishap was awerted as the train driver pulled the brakes, ensuring the safety of the passengers.
A mishap was awerted as the train driver pulled the brakes, ensuring the safety of the passengers.
The Railway department promptly got the ball rolling to press on rescue and restoration at the spot.
The Railway department promptly got the ball rolling to press on rescue and restoration at the spot.
Officials have been sent to the spot for restoration work, and train services on the down line remained unaffected.
Officials have been sent to the spot for restoration work, and train services on the down line remained unaffected.
"It will take around 30 minutes to an hour to resume the train's journey," he said.
"It will take around 30 minutes to an hour to resume the train's journey," he said.
All the passenger coaches are on the tracks and the derailed coach is an SLR (sitting cum luggage rake) one.
All the passenger coaches are on the tracks and the derailed coach is an SLR (sitting cum luggage rake) one.
"Since it is a double line, the derailment will not affect the railway traffic. There shouldn't be any difficulty in carrying out restoration work," he said.
"Since it is a double line, the derailment will not affect the railway traffic. There shouldn't be any difficulty in carrying out restoration work," he said.
A train has two SLR coaches – one next to the engine and another at the end of the train, the official added.
A train has two SLR coaches – one next to the engine and another at the end of the train, the official added.
SLR coach means Sitting cum Luggage Rake. In a train, there are two SLR coaches. While the first one is next to the engine, the second one is at end of the train.
SLR coach means Sitting cum Luggage Rake. In a train, there are two SLR coaches. While the first one is next to the engine, the second one is at end of the train.
With inputs from agencies.
With inputs from agencies.