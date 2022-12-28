Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the seventh Vande Bharat Express of Indian Railways on 30 December. The premium train will operate between Howrah-New Jalpaiguri(NJP) which will be West Bengal's and east India's first Vande Bharat Express. The distance between Howrah to New Jalpaiguri is 560 kilometers and the Vande Bharat Express is likely to cover the distance within eight hours.
The Vande Bharat Express will be the second premium train service between Howrah and NJP after the Shatabdi Express which already runs between these two places. The Vande Bharat Express train will depart from Howrah to reach NJP in the afternoon, according to the initial reports whereas the Shatabdi Express leaves Howrah for NJP in the afternoon to reach at night.
The train will leave the Howrah Station at 6 am and reach New Jalpaiguri Station at 1.30 pm, and after a one-hour stopover, it will depart from the north Bengal station at 2.30 pm and arrive at Howrah at 10 pm, Chakraborty said on Sunday.
The Vande Bharat Express will have lesser stoppages compared to the Shatabdi Express which halts at five places during its journey from Howrah to NJP. The stoppages of Shatabdi Express is Bolpur Shantiniketan, New Farraka Jn, Malda Town, Barsoi Junction, Kishanganj before terminating at NJP. However the Vande Bharat Express is likely to stop only at Bolpur, Malda enroute to NJP according to intial reports. The Shatabdi Express operates six days a week except on Sunday and the Vande Bharat is also expected to operate six days a week on the Howrah-NJP route.
Fare of Howrah- NJP Shatabdi Express
According to IRCTC data, the fare of chair car on the Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Shatabdi Express is ₹1,650. On the other hand, the fare of the executive class of Shatabdi Express is ₹2,500. The fare of the Vande Bharat Express although not officially out but is expected to be costlier than the fare of the Howrah-NJP Shatabdi Express.
Features of Howrah- NJP Vande Bharat Express
It is a world-class train with modern facilities. Some of the salient features of this train are:
Equipped with the KAVACH (Train Collision Avoidance System) for enhanced safety in operations.
Improved safety with four emergency Windows in every coach. There are four platform side cameras including rear view cameras outside the coach.
Better fire safety measures with Aerosol based fire detection and Suppression system in all electrical cubicles and toilets.
Superior flood proofing for under-slung electrical equipment to withstand floods up to 650 mm height. The train will also have four emergency lights in every coach in case of electric failure.
Enhanced riding comfort for passengers at 3.5 riding index. It is also equipped with 32 inch LCD TVs and passenger information and communication system in the train.
Side recliner seat facility is made available for all classes. The Executive Coaches have the added feature of 180-degree rotating seats.
Bio vacuum toilets with touch free amenities and Wi-Fi content on demand.
Finer heat ventilation and air conditioning control through higher efficiency compressor, with Ultra Violet (UV) lamp for germ-free supply of air.
The train’s time to reach 160 kmph is just 140 seconds. There will be driver guard communication with voice recording facility.
Two signal exchange lights on the coaches for exchange of signal with the way side stations.
