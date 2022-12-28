The Vande Bharat Express will have lesser stoppages compared to the Shatabdi Express which halts at five places during its journey from Howrah to NJP. The stoppages of Shatabdi Express is Bolpur Shantiniketan, New Farraka Jn, Malda Town, Barsoi Junction, Kishanganj before terminating at NJP. However the Vande Bharat Express is likely to stop only at Bolpur, Malda enroute to NJP according to intial reports. The Shatabdi Express operates six days a week except on Sunday and the Vande Bharat is also expected to operate six days a week on the Howrah-NJP route.