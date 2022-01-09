SHIMLA : Amid rising cases of the novel coronavirus, the Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday announced fresh Covid curbs to curbs the spread of the deadly virus in the state.

The official statement banned any kind of social and religious gatherings amid other stringent measures.

The official statement said that these fresh curbs would come to effect from 10 January and stay in place till 24 January.

The official statement capped the attendance of staff in government offices to 50% and mentioned that workers should work only on weekdays, that is, from Monday to Friday.

None of the restrictions is applicable on offices dealing with emergency services.

Himachal Pradesh till 8 January had recorded a total of 2,31,587 coronavirus cases, including 3,864 deaths.

The statement said that the district magistrates will fix the timings of shops and markets after considering individual Covid situation.

The government also prohibited the gathering of more than 100 people for indoor and 300 people for outdoor academic, sport, cultural and political events, according to an order.

“Academic, sport, entertainment, cultural and political gatherings are permitted up to 50% of the capacity of venue, subject to a maximum of 100 people in indoor areas and 300 people in open spaces," the official statement read.

#Omicron: Himachal Pradesh Govt imposes more restrictions; all govt offices to remain closed on weekends, to work on weekdays at 50% staff presence



All social/religious gatherings to be banned. DMs allowed to decide timing of shops/markets



Order to remain in effect till Jan 24 pic.twitter.com/2Hf4ONBPzE — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022

The state government had previously imposed night curfew and shut educational institutions till 26 January.

"All offices of government departments/ PSUs/ local bodies/ autonomous bodies, including the HP Secretariat, will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays and these offices will operate with 50 per cent attendance on working days," the order issued by state Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh said.

"These restrictions will not be on offices dealing with emergency or essential services such as health, police, fire, banks, electricity, water and sanitation, public transport, telecom, excise, budget and related incident services/activities etc," it added.

The statement informed that the High Court of Himachal Pradesh will issue separate orders with respect to judicial offices.

There shall also be a total ban on langars (community kitchens) across the state and prior intimation of gatherings shall have to be given to the authorities, the statement added.

Himachal Pradesh attracts a number of tourists in this time of the year due to the beautiful snowfalls and snow capped mountains.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!