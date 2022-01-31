HP announces relaxation in Covid curbs; night curfew to continue. Read here

HP announces relaxation in Covid curbs; night curfew to continue. Read here1 min read . 06:23 PM IST
- Educational institutions have been allowed to reopen their doors for Classes 9 -12 from February 3
- Employees to work six days a week
SHIMLA : The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday announced a number of Covid curb relaxations including restoring six-day work week for employees with immediate effect.
Governmental offices will remain open as usual for six days a week with 100% capacity.
The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting that was chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in Shimla on Monday.
The decision to continue 10 pm to 6am night curfew was also made during this meeting. The night curfew remains until further orders.
The decision comes as daily Covid cases begin to decline in the state. As Covid-19 cases had seen a surge owing to the third wave of the pandemic, the government had restricted its offices to work five days a week and with 50 per cent capacity.
Employees with disabilities and pregnant women will continue to work from home, the spokesperson said on Monday, citing the chief minister.
Educational institutions may reopen their doors for Classes 9 -12 from February 3. Higher education institutions, too, can resume activities, he added.
The cabinet has also permitted reopening of coaching classes, libraries, gyms and clubs from February 3, he said.
It also relaxed restrictions on public gatherings allowing a maximum of 500 people for outdoor and 250 people for indoor events, with the facilities running at 50 per cent of their capacity, subject to adherence to the Covid-19 safety protocols and Covid appropriate behaviour.
While shops are permitted to function as usual, community kitchen (langar) services will remain suspended until further orders, the spokesperson said.
