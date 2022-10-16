HP Assembly Polls 2022: Congress to declare name of all 68 candidates on Monday

Days after the Election Commission announced the dates for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress party leader Alka Lamba on 16 October said that the party will announce the names of its all 68 candidates for the November 12 elections on Monday.
Days after the Election Commission announced the dates for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress party leader Alka Lamba on 16 October said that the party will announce the names of its all 68 candidates for the November 12 elections on Monday.
Earlier in the day, Lamba stated the Congress would release the first list of 57 candidates on Sunday and the remaining 11 candidates would be declared afterwards.
Earlier in the day, Lamba stated the Congress would release the first list of 57 candidates on Sunday and the remaining 11 candidates would be declared afterwards.
The voting for the 68 assembly seats in the hill state is scheduled to take place on November 12 while the counting will take place on December 8.
The voting for the 68 assembly seats in the hill state is scheduled to take place on November 12 while the counting will take place on December 8.
Currently, the BJP has 43 members in the HP Assembly, followed by 22 of the Congress, two Independents and one CPM MLA.
Currently, the BJP has 43 members in the HP Assembly, followed by 22 of the Congress, two Independents and one CPM MLA.
In this upcoming elections, a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress is likely in the state, where the Aam Aadmi Party will also be trying its luck.
In this upcoming elections, a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress is likely in the state, where the Aam Aadmi Party will also be trying its luck.
The EC had said that the notification for the state elections will be issued on October 17 and the last date for the filing of nominations is October 25.
The EC had said that the notification for the state elections will be issued on October 17 and the last date for the filing of nominations is October 25.
Scrutiny of papers will be held on October 27 and the last date for the withdrawal of papers will be October 29. As many as 55,74,793 people are eligible to vote in the polls.
Scrutiny of papers will be held on October 27 and the last date for the withdrawal of papers will be October 29. As many as 55,74,793 people are eligible to vote in the polls.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.