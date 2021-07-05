HP Board 10th Result 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) on Monday released Class 10 board results. Students can check HPBOSE 10th result 2021 by visiting the official website of the board--hpbose.org and results.gov.in. Students can check the result by using their roll number and date of birth.

This year 1,16,784 students had appeared in the exam out of which 10,015 students have obtained between 90 and 100 marks. As many as 149 remained absent and 1,16,286 students have been passed. That is, 99.7% of students have passed the Himachal Pradesh Board class 10 examination.

This year, the HP Board adopted an alternative assessment method to finalise the 10th result as the board exam could not be completed due to rising cases of Covid cases.

It is for the first time, the Himachal Pradesh board of school education will release the 10th result without holding any exams due to Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, the board had released the results in June. Last year, out of the total number of candidates who had appeared in the exam, 68.11% had passed.

However, this year, the HPBOSE decided to promote the class 10 students to class 11 in May in view of second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The Himachal Pradesh board said that Class 10 Students who missed Hindi paper due to Covid-19 may write the examination on July 12.

