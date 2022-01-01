HP CM on bomb scare in Shimla: Had received input from ‘very reliable source’

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur today said the state government had received input from a "very reliable source" about an incident at the Ridge ground at the state capital Shimla. He said the government had evacuated the entire area, and is "still on the alert". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur today said the state government had received input from a "very reliable source" about an incident at the Ridge ground at the state capital Shimla. He said the government had evacuated the entire area, and is "still on the alert".

"We received input from a very reliable source about an incident to take place at the Ridge Ground in Shimla. We had a meeting with officials & decided to evacuate the area for the safety of tourists. I thank the Army bomb disposal squad. We're still on alert," Thakur told news agency ANI. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

"We received input from a very reliable source about an incident to take place at the Ridge Ground in Shimla. We had a meeting with officials & decided to evacuate the area for the safety of tourists. I thank the Army bomb disposal squad. We're still on alert," Thakur told news agency ANI. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

On the New Year Eve on Friday, the Himachal Pradesh Police could be seen asking people to vacate the Ridge ground in Shimla. The cops said they had received inputs from sources about planned bomb blasts in the area by a Pakistan-based entity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the New Year Eve on Friday, the Himachal Pradesh Police could be seen asking people to vacate the Ridge ground in Shimla. The cops said they had received inputs from sources about planned bomb blasts in the area by a Pakistan-based entity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}