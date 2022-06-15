HP D.El.Ed CET admit card 2022 to release on 15 June, check steps to download

HP D.El.Ed CET admit card 2022 to release on 15 June, check steps to download1 min read . 10:11 PM IST
- The exams will be conducted on 19 June 2022, in a single shift that is from 11 am to 1 pm.
HP D.El.Ed CET admit card 2022 will be released on 15 June. The candidates will be able to access the admit card using their login credentials including application number and password.
The admit card will be released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, HPBOSE on the official website– hpbose.org. The exams will be conducted on 19 June 2022, in a single shift that is from 11 am to 1 pm.
The admit card for HP D.El.Ed CET examination will be available in online mode only and candidates would not receive Admit cards via post, etc.
Here are some steps to download the admit card:
a) Visit the official website-- hpbose.org
b) On the appeared webpage, click on the Candidate's login tab.
c) A new login window would open.
d) Then enter the asked credentials including the application number and password.
e) Submit the details and HP D.El.Ed CET 2022 admit card would appear on the screen.
f) Check and download the admit card
g) Take a printout for future references.
Apart from the above information, the candidates will have to carry their admit card for the offline exam, which will be conducted in 71 test centers across the state and candidates can check their designated location on the admit card.
For those whose candidature have been rejected, admit card would not be released. Those whose application is accepted but admit card is not issued, they can connect with the authorities till 18 June, 2022.
