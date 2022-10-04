Earlier SP Sharma on 29 September asked district public relations officer Kuldeep Guleria to provide list of all press correspondents, photographers and videographers, team of Doordarshan Kendra and AIR along with a certificate of their character verification.
Facing flak over the controversial order issued by Bilaspur superintendent of police for journalists to provide "character certificate" for coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit, has now been withdrawn by the Himachal Pradesh government on 4 October.
PM Modi visit to the hill state is scheduled for Wednesday, where he will address a public meeting after inaugurating AIIMS in Bilaspur and participate in the famous Kullu Dussehra celebrations.
Following the order was passed, it was criticised by Congress and AAP. Both the parties termed the order as an attack by the BJP government on democracy. AAP state spokesperson Gaurav Sharma and state Congress vice-president Naresh Chauhan asked the state government to immediately withdraw the order.
Soon after this, Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu withdrew the order issued by Bilaspur SP Diwakar Sharma on 29 September, a a press statement stated.
"The instructions issued by SP Bilaspur vide letter No. Sec/Function/22-17522 dated 29-09-2022 have been withdrawn by the Director General of Police, HP. Any inconvenience caused in this regard is regretted," the statement said.
"HP Police welcomes all the journalists for the coverage of Hon'ble Prime Minister's visit to Himachal Pradesh on 5th October, 2022 and assures to facilitate their coverage," it added.
Earlier SP Sharma on 29 September asked district public relations officer Kuldeep Guleria to provide list of all press correspondents, photographers and videographers, team of Doordarshan Kendra and AIR along with a certificate of their character verification.
SP Sharma had said, "These instructions were inadvertently issued by his office. This lapse is on my part. Police headquarters or the state government has nothing to do with it. A corrigendum has been issued and the letter has been withdrawn. All the journalists are welcome."
SP Sharma had said, "These instructions were inadvertently issued by his office. This lapse is on my part. Police headquarters or the state government has nothing to do with it. A corrigendum has been issued and the letter has been withdrawn. All the journalists are welcome."