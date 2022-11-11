HP Polls 2022 tomorrow: Voting timings, key constituencies and more; check here

HP Polls 2022 tomorrow: Voting timings, key constituencies and more; check here1 min read . 04:52 PM IST
- The voting will start at 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm to elect 68 members of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.
The Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will take place in a single phase on 12 November, where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, AAP, and other parties are contesting to win maximum seats.
The Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will take place in a single phase on 12 November, where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, AAP, and other parties are contesting to win maximum seats.
The campaigning for the assembly elections ended on 10 November and following the polling on Saturday, the results for Himachal Pradesh will be declared along with Gujarat on 8 December.
The campaigning for the assembly elections ended on 10 November and following the polling on Saturday, the results for Himachal Pradesh will be declared along with Gujarat on 8 December.
As per details, there are a total of 55,74,793 electorates, out of which 55,07,261 are general voters while 67,532 are service voters. Apart from this, there are 43,173 young voters who attained the age of 18 years.
As per details, there are a total of 55,74,793 electorates, out of which 55,07,261 are general voters while 67,532 are service voters. Apart from this, there are 43,173 young voters who attained the age of 18 years.
Opinion polls have predicted the return of ruling BJP with 31-46 seats, while Congress may claim 29-37 seats and AAP 0-1 seats.
Opinion polls have predicted the return of ruling BJP with 31-46 seats, while Congress may claim 29-37 seats and AAP 0-1 seats.
Key constituencies:
Key constituencies:
Shimla Rural: Ravi Mehta (BJP) vs Vikramaditya Singh (Congress) vs Prem Thakur (AAP)
Shimla Rural: Ravi Mehta (BJP) vs Vikramaditya Singh (Congress) vs Prem Thakur (AAP)
Seraj: Jai Ram Thakur (BJP) vs Chetram Thakur (Congress) vs Gita Nand Thakur (AAP)
Seraj: Jai Ram Thakur (BJP) vs Chetram Thakur (Congress) vs Gita Nand Thakur (AAP)
Hamirpur: Narinder Thakur (BJP) vs Pushpendra Verma (Congress) vs Shushil Kumar Surroch (AAP).
Hamirpur: Narinder Thakur (BJP) vs Pushpendra Verma (Congress) vs Shushil Kumar Surroch (AAP).
Voting: The voting will start at 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm to elect 68 members of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.
Voting: The voting will start at 8 am and will continue till 5:30 pm to elect 68 members of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.