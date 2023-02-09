HPCL Q3 update: PAT at 444 crore, down 67.2% YoY

PSU oil marketing company, Corporation Limited (HPCL) on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹444 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY23), down 67.2% year-on-year as against ₹1,353 crore in the corresponding period of last year. Ahead of the results, share of HPCL rose 0.26% to settle at ₹232.45 apiece on NSE.

