New Delhi: The HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) in Barmer will start operations by 2024 and it will process 9 mtpa of crude, petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

Addressing the press at the HRRL complex, the minister said it will produce more than 2.4 million tn of petrochemicals and reduce the country’s import bill.

The greenfield refinery cum petrochemical complex is being set up by a joint venture company HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd (HRRL) of the HPCL and Rajasthan government, where both have 74% and 26% stakes, respectively.

The project was conceived in 2008 and was initially approved in 2013. It was reconfigured and work on it commenced in 2018.

The project has been conceived as per the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

“This project will act as an anchor industry for industrial hub not only for the western Rajasthan but also will steer India to its vision of achieving 450 MMTPA refining capacity by 2030," said the minister.

More than 60% of the project has been completed in spite of the severe setback faced during two years of covid-19 pandemic.

Puri further said that the project will bring self-reliance to India in terms of import substitution of petrochemicals. Current imports are to the tune of ₹95,000 crore, which would be cut down by ₹26,000 crore, once the complex is commissioned, official sources said.

Underlining the socio-economic benefits of the project in terms of employment generation and infrastructure development, the minister said that the project has engaged about 35,000 workers in and around the complex. Further, about 1,00,000 workers are engaged indirectly.