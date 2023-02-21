HPCL Rajasthan Refinery to start operations by 2024: Puri
The refinery will process 9 mtpa of crude and produce more than 2.4 million tons of petrochemicals and reduce the import bill
New Delhi: The HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) in Barmer will start operations by 2024 and it will process 9 mtpa of crude, petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.
