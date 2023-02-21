Home / News / India /  HPCL Rajasthan Refinery to start operations by 2024: Puri
Back

New Delhi: The HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited (HRRL) in Barmer will start operations by 2024 and it will process 9 mtpa of crude, petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday.

Addressing the press at the HRRL complex, the minister said it will produce more than 2.4 million tn of petrochemicals and reduce the country’s import bill.

The greenfield refinery cum petrochemical complex is being set up by a joint venture company HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Ltd (HRRL) of the HPCL and Rajasthan government, where both have 74% and 26% stakes, respectively.

The project was conceived in 2008 and was initially approved in 2013. It was reconfigured and work on it commenced in 2018.

The project has been conceived as per the Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

“This project will act as an anchor industry for industrial hub not only for the western Rajasthan but also will steer India to its vision of achieving 450 MMTPA refining capacity by 2030," said the minister.

More than 60% of the project has been completed in spite of the severe setback faced during two years of covid-19 pandemic.

Puri further said that the project will bring self-reliance to India in terms of import substitution of petrochemicals. Current imports are to the tune of 95,000 crore, which would be cut down by 26,000 crore, once the complex is commissioned, official sources said.

Underlining the socio-economic benefits of the project in terms of employment generation and infrastructure development, the minister said that the project has engaged about 35,000 workers in and around the complex. Further, about 1,00,000 workers are engaged indirectly.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x