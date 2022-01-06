The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the results for HPTET November 2021 on its official website.

The November exams for different subjects were held on 13, 14, 21, 28 November 2021.

The candidates have to secure minimum qualifying marks to be eligible for Himachal Pradesh government schools of classes 1 to 8. The minimum qualifying marks for different categories of candidates in HP TET 2021 is 60% for unreserved categories and 55% for SC/OBC/PH/ST.

Candidates who had appeared for the HPTET 2021 examination can check their results at hpbose.org using the application number or roll number.

What are the details mentioned on the HPTET 2021 result?

Roll number of candidate

Candidate's Application number

Date of birth (DOB) of candidate

Category of candidate

Sub-category of candidate

Total marks of the candidate

Qualifying status of candidate

How to check results?

Visit the website - hpbose.org.

Click on the HP TET 2021 result link given there.

Enter login id i.e. application number/roll number.

Click on the “search" button.

HPTET result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout for future references.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.