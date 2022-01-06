OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  HPTET 2021 results declared: Here's how to check, other details
Listen to this article

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the results for HPTET November 2021 on its official website. 

The November exams for different subjects were held on 13, 14, 21, 28 November 2021.

The candidates have to secure minimum qualifying marks to be eligible for Himachal Pradesh government schools of classes 1 to 8. The minimum qualifying marks for different categories of candidates in HP TET 2021 is 60% for unreserved categories and 55% for SC/OBC/PH/ST.

Candidates who had appeared for the HPTET 2021 examination can check their results at hpbose.org using the application number or roll number. 

What are the details mentioned on the HPTET 2021 result?

  • Roll number of candidate
  • Candidate's Application number
  • Date of birth (DOB) of candidate
  • Category of candidate
  • Sub-category of candidate
  • Total marks of the candidate
  • Qualifying status of candidate

How to check results?

  • Visit the website - hpbose.org. 
  • Click on the HP TET 2021 result link given there. 
  • Enter login id i.e. application number/roll number. 
  • Click on the “search" button. 
  • HPTET result 2021 will be displayed on the screen. 
  • Download and take a printout for future references.

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout