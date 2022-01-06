HPTET 2021 results declared: Here's how to check, other details1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2022, 04:01 PM IST
The November HPTET exams for different subjects were held on 13, 14, 21, 28 November 2021
The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the results for HPTET November 2021 on its official website.
The November exams for different subjects were held on 13, 14, 21, 28 November 2021.
The candidates have to secure minimum qualifying marks to be eligible for Himachal Pradesh government schools of classes 1 to 8. The minimum qualifying marks for different categories of candidates in HP TET 2021 is 60% for unreserved categories and 55% for SC/OBC/PH/ST.
Candidates who had appeared for the HPTET 2021 examination can check their results at hpbose.org using the application number or roll number.
What are the details mentioned on the HPTET 2021 result?
How to check results?
