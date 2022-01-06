Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  HPTET 2021 results declared: Here's how to check, other details

HPTET 2021 results declared: Here's how to check, other details

Candidates who had appeared for the HPTET 2021 examination can check their results at hpbose.org
1 min read . 04:01 PM IST Livemint

The November HPTET exams for different subjects were held on 13, 14, 21, 28 November 2021

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the results for HPTET November 2021 on its official website. 

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has declared the results for HPTET November 2021 on its official website. 

The November exams for different subjects were held on 13, 14, 21, 28 November 2021.

The November exams for different subjects were held on 13, 14, 21, 28 November 2021.

The candidates have to secure minimum qualifying marks to be eligible for Himachal Pradesh government schools of classes 1 to 8. The minimum qualifying marks for different categories of candidates in HP TET 2021 is 60% for unreserved categories and 55% for SC/OBC/PH/ST.

The candidates have to secure minimum qualifying marks to be eligible for Himachal Pradesh government schools of classes 1 to 8. The minimum qualifying marks for different categories of candidates in HP TET 2021 is 60% for unreserved categories and 55% for SC/OBC/PH/ST.

Candidates who had appeared for the HPTET 2021 examination can check their results at hpbose.org using the application number or roll number. 

Candidates who had appeared for the HPTET 2021 examination can check their results at hpbose.org using the application number or roll number. 

What are the details mentioned on the HPTET 2021 result?

What are the details mentioned on the HPTET 2021 result?

  • Roll number of candidate
  • Candidate's Application number
  • Date of birth (DOB) of candidate
  • Category of candidate
  • Sub-category of candidate
  • Total marks of the candidate
  • Qualifying status of candidate

How to check results?

  • Roll number of candidate
  • Candidate's Application number
  • Date of birth (DOB) of candidate
  • Category of candidate
  • Sub-category of candidate
  • Total marks of the candidate
  • Qualifying status of candidate

How to check results?

  • Visit the website - hpbose.org. 
  • Click on the HP TET 2021 result link given there. 
  • Enter login id i.e. application number/roll number. 
  • Click on the “search" button. 
  • HPTET result 2021 will be displayed on the screen. 
  • Download and take a printout for future references.

 

  • Visit the website - hpbose.org. 
  • Click on the HP TET 2021 result link given there. 
  • Enter login id i.e. application number/roll number. 
  • Click on the “search" button. 
  • HPTET result 2021 will be displayed on the screen. 
  • Download and take a printout for future references.

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!