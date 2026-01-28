HR manager killed by accountant for rejecting marriage proposal, head thrown into canal

A woman, reportedly an HR manager at a private company in Agra of Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly killed by one Vinay, an accountant in the same company. The man, 30-year-old, killed the woman, Minki Sharma, cut her body into pieces, put her head in a packet and threw it into a canal, a police officer said.

The accused has been arrested, the police said, adding that efforts are on to trace the head.

DCP (City) Syed Ali Abbas said Minki was in a relationship with Vinay who wanted to marry her. She had refused the marriage proposal which reportedly led to a dispute between the two, the police said.

“After an argument, he repeatedly attacked her with a knife used to cut coconuts, inflicting a fatal blow on her neck. He then dismembered the body, packed it in a plastic bag and sealed it with parcel tape. The head was kept in a separate sack,” a police official said. Also Read | UP couple gets ‘blue drum’ as wedding gift, internet curses ‘friends worse than enemies'

The police said that on January 24 night, Vinay pit the body into a sack and was going to throw it into the Yamuna river but left it on the bridge. He then fled the scene.

The dismembered head was kept in a black packet and thrown in a canal, the police said, adding that divers have been pressed into service to locate it.

Based on several CCTV footage and the evidence found at the office, the police arrested Vinay on January 25. The body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem examination. Also Read | Decomposed body tied with rope found in blue drum in chilling echo of Meerut murder case

A case was registered against the accused under Section 103 (1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the BNS, the police said.

The knife and the scooter allegedly used in the crime and clothes have also been recovered.