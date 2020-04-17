HRD minister asks private schools to reconsider annual fee hike

NEW DELHI : Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' today asked private schools to reconsider their decisions on annual fee hike and collecting fee quarterly during coronavirus lockdown.

"It has been brought to my notice by many parents from all across the country that even in this time of crisis many schools are increasing their annual fee. A lot of schools are also asking the parents to deposit the school fee for 3 months together", Nishank tweeted.

The HRD minister said he hopes that the education department of all states would work towards best interest of schools and parents.

The minister said he is happy that some states have already taken positive steps regarding this, and he appreciate their initiative and hope that all other states would reconsider his request.

Pokhriyal further said PM Modi has also urged to give priority to human values in the time of this epidemic. And hence, he hope that all schools would be providing timely salary to their teachers and staff.

Earlier today, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia too asked all private schools in the national capital to charge only monthly tuition fees during the lockdown period.

Sisodia said the private schools in the national capital can charge only monthly tuition fees during the lockdown period. The schools can not charge any other fee like bus transportation charge etc, the Delhi education minister added.

Sisodia also said no private school would be allowed to increase fees during the lockdown period and institutes are mandated to pay salaries to both contractual and full-time staff.



