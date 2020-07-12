HRD ministry to meet state education secretaries over final exams for degrees

On 6 July, UGC said that while health of the students was of paramount importance, it is also "crucial to ensure academic credibility, career opportunities and future progress of students globally". "Academic evaluation of students is very important milestone in any education system. The performance in examinations gives confidence and satisfaction to the students and is a reflection of competence, performance and credibility that is necessary for global acceptability," UGC said in its revised exam directive, after the home ministry allowed universities and colleges to open only for exams. “The terminal semester(s)/ final year(s) examinations be conducted by the universities/ institutions by the end of September, 2020, in offline (pen and paper)/online/ blended (online + offline) mode," UGC had said in its statement.