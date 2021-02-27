OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Hrithik Roshan at Mumbai Crime Branch office to record statement against Kangana
Hrithik Roshan. (File photo)
Hrithik Roshan. (File photo)

Hrithik Roshan at Mumbai Crime Branch office to record statement against Kangana

1 min read . Updated: 27 Feb 2021, 12:35 PM IST Staff Writer

  • In 2016, Roshan had filed a complaint alleging that someone impersonating him was emailing Ranaut from a bogus email id

Bollywood megastar Hrithik Roshan on Saturday arrived at the office of the Mumbai Police Commissioner to record his statement with the Crime Branch in connection with his 2016 complaint that someone impersonating him had been sending emails to actor Kangana Ranaut using a bogus mail id.

In 2016, Roshan had filed a complaint alleging that someone impersonating him was emailing Ranaut from a bogus email id. Kangana had then claimed that the email id was provided to her by Roshan and they had been communicating through the same email id till 2014. The emails were allegedly sent in 2013 and 2014.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Asia is expected to drive 70% of the incremental specialty chemicals demand till FY25, primarily fueled by disproportionate growth in China, and India

India's specialty chemicals market to grow to $40 bn by 2025: McKinsey

2 min read . 12:29 PM IST
Earlier on Wednesday, the government has decided to allow the reopening of schools for students of classes 5-8 from March 1.

Mizoram: Colleges and universities to reopen from 1 March

1 min read . 12:18 PM IST
The new rules require intermediaries, including platforms like Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, Telegram, etc, to trace tweets, posts and texts back to their source.

New social media guidelines may prompt greater user surveillance by platforms

2 min read . 12:17 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: A policeman receives a dose of COVISHIELD, a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India, at a vaccination centre in Ahmedabad, India, February 4, 2021. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Night curfew in 4 Gujarat cities gets another 15-day extension

1 min read . 12:00 PM IST

In 2016, Roshan had sent a legal notice to Ranaut after she had referred to him as a silly ex. Roshan had denied having any kind of relationship with Ranaut. The two actors had worked together in the films 'Kites' (2010) and 'Krrish 3' (2013). Roshan had then claimed that Ranaut had been sending him hundreds of absurd emails. In 2016, the Cyber Cell had also taken Roshan's laptop and phone for investigation.

Roshan had accused Ranaut of harassing him by sending him hundreds of emails. Following an initial probe, police recorded Ranaut's statement after concluding that the emails were allegedly sent from her id. However, Ranaut has denied sending emails to Roshan.

In December 2020, the case, which was earlier with the Cyber Cell of the Mumbai police, was transferred to Criminal Intelligence Unit (CIU) on a request made by Roshan's lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout