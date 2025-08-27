Hrithik Roshan rewrites Mumbai’s real estate script, leases luxury apartment to girlfriend Saba Azad for ₹75,000

Hrithik Roshan has leased one of his luxury Juhu Versova apartments to his girlfriend, Saba Azad. And, the deal has caught everyone’s attention.

Hrithik, who owns three full floors in the premium Mannat Apartments (Vartamaan), signed the lease on August 4, Zapkey reported. This gives Saba an address in one of Mumbai’s most elite residential spaces.

What makes the deal stand out is the rent: just ₹75,000 a month with a ₹1.25 lakh deposit. It is far below the market value.

To compare, a sixth-floor flat in the same building was leased for a massive ₹10 lakh a month in 2023, according to Zapkey. The sharp difference makes it clear that this arrangement is less about business and more about personal bonds.

According to Business Standard, Hrithik Roshan bought three entire floors (18th–20th) of Mannat Apartments (Vartamaan) on Juhu-Versova Link Road in 2020. He spent ₹97.5 crore for 12,000 sq ft.

Hrithik Roshan’s real estate sales In May, Hrithik and his father, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, sold three apartments in Mumbai’s Andheri for a total of ₹6.75 crore, as per property documents. Together, the properties measured nearly 2,000 sq ft.

In the first deal, Rakesh Roshan sold a 1,025 sq ft flat in Veejays Niwas CHS, Andheri West, to Sonali Ajmera for ₹3.75 crore. This included two parking spaces, with stamp duty of ₹18.75 lakh and registration fees of ₹30,000.

In the second deal, Rakesh Roshan sold a 625 sq ft apartment in Raheja Classique, Andheri West, to Jeevan Bhavanani, Shilpa Wadhwani and Gaurav Wadhwani for ₹2.20 crore. The stamp duty was ₹13.20 lakh, and the registration fee was ₹30,000.

In the third transaction, Hrithik sold a 240 sq ft flat in the same Raheja Classique building to the same buyers for ₹80 lakh. He spent ₹4.80 lakh for stamp duty and ₹30,000 for registration.

Hrithik Roshan’s real estate purchases Earlier in July, HRX Digitech, owned by Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan, bought three office units worth ₹31 crore in the Boomerang building, Chandivali, Mumbai. The deal, registered on July 9, covers 13,546 sq ft. It included ₹1.86 crore in stamp duty and ₹30,000 as registration fees.

Sellers in the transaction were Manish Krishangopal Bazari, Shalini Manish Bazari and Bazspace Pvt. Ltd, according to storyboard18.

