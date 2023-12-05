Hrithik Roshan’s look for Fighter revealed: Fans, celebs cheer alike, ‘A true phenomenon’
Hrithik Roshan kept the anticipation going for his upcoming movie Fighter while introducing his character, Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty. His Instagram post on December 4 was much appreciated by celebrities and fans alike. The actor, who will turn 50 this January, was especially hailed for his looks.