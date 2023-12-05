Hrithik Roshan kept the anticipation going for his upcoming movie Fighter while introducing his character, Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty. His Instagram post on December 4 was much appreciated by celebrities and fans alike. The actor, who will turn 50 this January, was especially hailed for his looks.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, last seen as Ranbir Kapoor’s father in Animal, was one of the first people to comment. “Can’t imagine anybody who could play Patty in #Fighter better than @hrithikroshan! A true phenomenon. The Sexiest Man Alive!" he wrote. Kapoor is also a part o the movie.

Father Rakesh Roshan wrote, “Looks a fighter pilot 🔥 looking forward…"

Farhan Akhtar, who directed Hrithik in Bollywood movies like Lakshya and Don 2 and acted with him in Luck by Chance and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, wrote: “Looking sharp."

Apparently commenting on Hrithik’s looks, actor Pooja Hegde wrote, “I mean… HOW so fine?!!!!!!" Comedian Ashish Chanchlani wrote, “Hrithik sir apni jawline se meri nase kaat lo (cut my nerves with your jawline)." Reported-girlfriend Saba Azad wrote, “Go patty!!!"

Fans were equally enthusiastic about Hrithik’s look in the Siddharth Anand directorial. “Age doesn't matter for this guy just like a fine Wine," wrote one of them. “My body has stopped all function," wrote another. “Itne jawaan to log apni jawani me nhi lgte sir (People don’t look this young even in their youth)," came from another.

While many are enquiring when the teaser of the movie, what we already know is that the movie will also star Deepika Padukone.

Fighter release date

For a long time, Hrithik-Deepika’s Fighter has been a talking point. The release date of the movie Fighter has been rescheduled to January 25, 2024. Hrithik Roshan earlier announced this new date on social media, along with a new poster of the film.

The film, initially set for release in September 2022, had its launch postponed to January 2023, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan – another Siddharth Anand directorial starring Deepika. It was then moved to September 2023 before settling on the current 2024 date. In Fighter, both Hrithik and Deepika portray Indian Air Force pilots.

