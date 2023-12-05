comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 05 2023 11:33:24
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.85 0.69%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 604.6 1.67%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 213.4 0.23%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,003.8 1.33%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,136.25 0.89%
Business News/ News / India/  Hrithik Roshan’s look for Fighter revealed: Fans, celebs cheer alike, ‘A true phenomenon’
Back Back

Hrithik Roshan’s look for Fighter revealed: Fans, celebs cheer alike, ‘A true phenomenon’

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Hrithik Roshan's Instagram post on his new look in Fighter was much appreciated by celebrities and fans alike.

Hrithik Roshan with Fighter director Siddharth Anand (Instagram/@hrithikroshan)Premium
Hrithik Roshan with Fighter director Siddharth Anand (Instagram/@hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan kept the anticipation going for his upcoming movie Fighter while introducing his character, Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty. His Instagram post on December 4 was much appreciated by celebrities and fans alike. The actor, who will turn 50 this January, was especially hailed for his looks.

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor, last seen as Ranbir Kapoor’s father in Animal, was one of the first people to comment. “Can’t imagine anybody who could play Patty in #Fighter better than @hrithikroshan! A true phenomenon. The Sexiest Man Alive!" he wrote. Kapoor is also a part o the movie.

Also Read: Animal Box Office collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor's movie passes Monday test, set to cross 300 crore

Father Rakesh Roshan wrote, “Looks a fighter pilot 🔥 looking forward…"

Farhan Akhtar, who directed Hrithik in Bollywood movies like Lakshya and Don 2 and acted with him in Luck by Chance and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, wrote: “Looking sharp."

Apparently commenting on Hrithik’s looks, actor Pooja Hegde wrote, “I mean… HOW so fine?!!!!!!" Comedian Ashish Chanchlani wrote, “Hrithik sir apni jawline se meri nase kaat lo (cut my nerves with your jawline)." Reported-girlfriend Saba Azad wrote, “Go patty!!!"

Fans were equally enthusiastic about Hrithik’s look in the Siddharth Anand directorial. “Age doesn't matter for this guy just like a fine Wine," wrote one of them. “My body has stopped all function," wrote another. “Itne jawaan to log apni jawani me nhi lgte sir (People don’t look this young even in their youth)," came from another.

Also Read: Sam Bahadur Box Office collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal’s movie on a promising run

While many are enquiring when the teaser of the movie, what we already know is that the movie will also star Deepika Padukone.

Fighter release date

For a long time, Hrithik-Deepika’s Fighter has been a talking point. The release date of the movie Fighter has been rescheduled to January 25, 2024. Hrithik Roshan earlier announced this new date on social media, along with a new poster of the film.

Also Read: OTT releases this week: From Chittha to Mission Raniganj; movies, web series to watch over the weekend

The film, initially set for release in September 2022, had its launch postponed to January 2023, coinciding with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan – another Siddharth Anand directorial starring Deepika. It was then moved to September 2023 before settling on the current 2024 date. In Fighter, both Hrithik and Deepika portray Indian Air Force pilots.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Elections News, Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 05 Dec 2023, 10:39 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App