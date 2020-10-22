Subscribe
Home >News >India >Hrithik Roshan's mother, Pinkie Roshan, tests postive for Covid-19
1 min read . 03:30 PM IST PTI

When contacted, Rakesh Roshan said that she is currently asymptomatic

Actor Hrithik Roshan's mother, Pinkie Roshan, has tested positive for COVID-19, filmmaker-husband Rakesh Roshan said.

There were reports that Pinkie Roshan, who turned 67 on Thursday, tested positive for the virus a week ago.

When contacted, Rakesh Roshan told PTI that she is currently asymptomatic.

"Yes it's true. There are no symptoms and she is doing home quarantine," he said.

Pinkie Roshan took to Instagram and shared an image of baloons and flowers, a suprise gift to her from the family.

"My family brings in my birthday with this surprise at my door," she captioned the picture.

On Wednesday, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,45,871 and death toll reached 9,869.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

