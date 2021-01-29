Hry villagers block Jind-Chandigarh highway in support of farmers' protest

Villagers here blocked the Jind-Chandigarh highway on the intervening night of January 29 for two hours in support of the farmers' protest.

One of the farmers, Surendra said, "The villagers have decided to conduct a symbolic dharna in support of the farmers' protest."

Also Read | Covid vaccination faces slow start

"The Kandela Khap members along with the villagers will decide the strategy and leave for Delhi tomorrow," he added.

He further added that they share the pain of Rakesh Tikait.

"If the farmers are crying then what would the government do with their power," he added.

Another villager warned that if any action is taken by the government against the farmers in Ghazipur then there will be grave consequences.

The farmers raised slogans in support of the farmers at the protest site.

Earlier, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait broke down while speaking to the media. He said, "We will not go anywhere till action is taken against those who lathi-charged farmers."

Tikait had earlier slapped a person at Ghazipur border where the farmer leaders are staging a protest. The identity of the person is yet to be known.

"He is not a member of our organisation. He was taking a stick and would have done something. He was misbehaving with the media. All those who are here with ill intent should leave," said Tikait.

Meanwhile, Centre has extended the deployment period of four companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) till February 4 to maintain the law and order situation in Ghaziabad in view of farmers' protest.

A notice has also been served to farmers at Ghazipur border under Section 133 of CrPC (conditional order for removal of a nuisance) by Ghaziabad ADM City Shailendra Kumar Singh to vacate the site.

Earlier, Delhi Police has issued a notice to Tikait asking him to explain to why legal action should not be taken against him for breaching the agreement with police regarding the tractor rally on January 26.

The notice also reads, "You are also directed to provide names of the perpetrators of such violent acts belonging to your organisation. You are directed to submit your response within three days."

Nineteen people have been arrested so far and over 25 criminal cases registered by Delhi Police in connection with the violence that broke out during the farmers' tractor march on Tuesday, Police Commissioner (CP) SN Shrivastava had said on Wednesday adding that 394 police personnel sustained injuries in the violence and several of them are still admitted to hospitals.

Several public and private properties were damaged in acts of vandalism by the protestors. A total of 22 FIRs have been filed by the Delhi Police with one of them mentioning the incident at ITO where a farmer died after his tractor overturned. (ANI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via